Cameron breaks ground in Belait for $15M repair hub

| Daniel Lim |

CAMERON, a Schlumberger company which designs and manufactures flow and pressure control technologies for customers in the oil and gas industry worldwide, yesterday broke ground for a US$15 million new facility located near the Rasau toll station, in the Belait District.

The five-hectare facility will be a regional hub for repair and maintenance of oilfield equipment and offer advanced training in oil and gas-related activities.

It will house various workshops, ware- houses and a state-of-the-art hands-on training facility as well as offices for Cameron staff.

The facility is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The guest of honour at the launching ceremony was Haji Mohamad Azmi bin Haji Mohd Hanifah, the Permanent Secretary (Industry) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who was given a warm welcome by Sandy Ewen, the Vice-President of Cameron Sales and Operations, Middle East and Asia, at Schlumberger.

The ceremony began with a safety briefing, which was followed by recitations of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat.

A speech was also delivered by Haji Mohamad Azmi, where he lauded Cameron for having a high local workforce in its company.

In his speech, Sandy Ewen described the new facility as a platform for Cameron to support the Brunei market through various services.

Cameron will continue to support the Brunei market through providing warehousing and property management, spare management, prepping equipment for the field, running and rental tool management, and a base of operations for services, he added.

The guest of honour then took part in pouring the cement into one of the building’s foundation pillars, together with Sandy Ewen; Yap Kong Fa, the Technical Director of Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd (BSP); and Eric Merrill, the Contract Owner of BSP.

Haji Mohamad Azmi also signed a plaque to record the historic occasion, and was given a brief overview of the various planned services which the facility will provide upon completion.

Cameron currently has 62 locals among its 84 employees, and has set a target of achieving a local workforce of 96 per cent by 2025.