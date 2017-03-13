Call for women to ‘Be Bold For Change’

| Daniel Lim |

A WOMENPRENEUR Talk themed ‘Be Bold For Change’ was recently held at KB Sentral Shopping Centre.

The talk by women entrepreneurs aimed to influence, interact and inspire the audience to find courage in taking a step forward.

Invited speakers Nurliyana Fatin binti Arifin, Safa Omera Nazihah binti Abdul Wakil Kalman, Liyana binti Zakaria and Hajah Noor Monazalieana @ Suzie binti Haji Mohd Salleh delivered motivational speeches on being brave to bring changes for a better life.

Each speaker is successful in her field of work and their involvement in the talk allowed them to share their journey as well as associated products with attendees.

Speaking to the Bulletin, Hajah Noor Monazalieana @ Suzie said, “Our involvement in today’s event is to inspire and motivate women as well as youths. In my case, I’m involved in the world of entrepreneurs.

“KB Sentral has graciously set up a booth for all of the speakers to showcase our achievements and products to the public.

“The booth I set up showcased some of the creative uses of the Songket at formal events, and promoting the ‘Pekatan’ brand, which includes ready-to-eat crackers,” she said.

“I was not expecting a lot of people to attend the event, so the strong turnout goes beyond my expectation. I think it is great to have such an enthusiastic crowd.

“This is my first public talk discussing my past and current achievements. I hope this will inspire women and youths to be more proactive and to make the most of their lives,” she concluded.

The event ended with Pertiwi Association Chairperson Fatimah binti Tanji presenting souvenirs to the speakers.

Pertiwi Association members were also present at the talk. The association is a women’s organisation formed in 1968.