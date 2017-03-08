Call for budget fund to build mosques

| Azlan Othman |

YB PEHIN Datu Imam Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Hamid bin Bakal urged for funds to be allocated in this year’s budget for the construction of mosques.

“I understand that there is no budget allocation to build mosques this year. Although we are experiencing slow economic growth due to the drop in oil prices, mosque construction should be given importance as the government is committed in upholding Islamic teachings,” the Legislative Council (LegCo) member said on the second day of the 13th LegCo session yesterday.

“It would be appropriate to build one mosque every two and a half years, so that we could have four mosques in 10 years. On an average, $2.5 million is received annually as public contribution to build mosques. This means that we could build five mosques within 10 years as the cost of building a mosque is around $2 million,” he added in his motion of thanks.

Meanwhile, the LegCo member also lauded the proposed SME Bank, as it will provide Syariah-compliant easy loans to those interested in starting up businesses. The move will encourage more locals to venture into business, he added.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam announced three mega schemes – the establishment of Free Trade Zone (FTZ) to facilitate open trade and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), setting up of an SME Bank to give accessible financing to local businesses and an apprenticeship programme for graduates seeking jobs – in a titah delivered at the opening of the 13th session of the LegCo on Monday.

Meanwhile, YB Haji Tahamit bin Haji Nudin, a LegCo member and Penghulu of Mukim Gadong ‘A’, in his motion of thanks said His Majesty’s titah reflects his concern for the development of the economy and urged everyone to acquire job skills to minimise unemployment.

“Skill acquisition should be intensified by the locals to reduce dependency on foreign workers,” he said.

On SME development, YB Haji Tahamit urged for the establishment of online platforms that he said need to be registered and approved by the authorities.

Meanwhile, a new member of the LegCo, YB Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii called for prioritising the involvement of local entrepreneurs in businesses and jobs.

She also said that the establishment of a FTZ would encourage more foreign direct investment and joint ventures with local entrepreneurs.

“The FTZ will enhance investment, especially in manufacturing, and assist Brunei entrepreneurs to compete more effectively.”

She also called for more transparency while outlining plans for business development in the country and hoped that local micro SMEs will venture out and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) will train them on how to penetrate foreign markets.

YB Nik Hafimi also proposed for holding a sub-committee meeting between Cabinet Ministers and Legislative Council members every six months to monitor the implementation of projects raised at the LegCo meeting to produce good results as aspired by His Majesty.

She also urged for the introduction of incentives for workers in the private sector to ensure better productivity.