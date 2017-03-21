Call for Bruneians to work hard; laws to be enforced fairly

| Azlan Othman |

BRUNEIANS have been urged to nurture the noble value of hard work in facing the challenges of today, to bring beneficial results for the nation and to gain the blessings of Allah the Almighty.

In his speech at the final day of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting yesterday, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu also spoke about the I-RDY (i-Ready) Apprenticeship Programme to be introduced on April 1, 2017.

The programme acts as a platform for graduates to enter the employment world (public and private sectors) and could help them become open-minded and pioneering in helping to boost the gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

He also reminded the relevant agencies not to overlook issues such as the welfare of special needs individuals, senior citizens and the destitute, which should be dealt with in a whole-of-nation approach.

He also urged for the enhancement of inclusive education as well as financial loans for senior citizens engaged in entrepreneurship. Human capacity building for the poor should also be looked into.

Meanwhile, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim called on all government machineries to embrace work ethics such as being sincere, trustworthy and effective; and for the Brunei Act and Laws to be enforced fairly.

“The Act is laid out for the welfare of the people and the nation. This is to ensure the nation maintains the Malay Islamic Monarchy philosophy, staying sovereign and independent, and is renowned in the eyes of the world.

“What is the use if an Act is in place, but not enforced?” he asked, likening it to going to war without weapons.

Meanwhile, YB Pehin Datu Imam Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Hamid bin Bakal said the prudent spending plan will benefit the future generations, and that such moderate expenditure is in line with the teachings of Islam.

YB Haji Umarali bin Esung called for the full implementation of welfare assistance for new converts to reduce poverty.

He said the tourism industry could generate businesses, employment opportunities and unity among Bruneians.

All levels of society should cooperate in seeking solutions to boost the nation.

Networking between the public and private sectors should be enhanced and programmes towards this must be implemented, he said.