BUSA holds meet-and-greet event

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Brunei Darussalam – USA (BUSA) recently held its first meet-and-greet event at the MegaStrike Bowling centre at The Airport Mall. Present at the event was Craig Allen, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Brunei Darussalam as the guest of honour.

BUSA is committed in promoting business, community, cultural, educational, and social links and activities between Brunei and the United States.

The association hopes to make this possible through events like these where ideas and interests can be shared for the future of BUSA.

Since its establishment, BUSA has accomplished multiple projects such as the Young Project Managers, Young Media Advocates as well as co-coordinated the Young South-east-Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) YOUNified Day event with groups of talented local youths made up of the US Government programme alumni – where their focus is to further develop Brunei through four main themes: Education, Business and Economic Development, Civil Engagement, and the Environment.

BUSA is holding a logo designing competition which is open to its members only.

The closing date for the competition is on March 25.

The next BUSA election will be in October/November 2017. The President of BUSA, Siti Salwa binti Haji Saim hopes that the new committee would help to bring BUSA to the next level.