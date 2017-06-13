Bullseye – Dart app surpasses monthly target

DART Logistics Sdn Bhd has recorded close to 7,000 downloads of the Dart app after one month of operation, with almost 100 completed rides and over 300 individuals expressing interest in becoming Dart car drivers.

The figures, released by Dart dounder and Chief Executive Officer Zul ‘Amali bin Dato Paduka Haji Idris, shows how the market is responding positively to the transportation network industry.

“We have received great response from the public, especially from those curious about our services. We have surpassed our monthly target of 5,000 downloads and are hoping that it will grow within the next few months when we introduce new services and promotions,” he said.

“What we are proposing is recognised as innovation and moving forward from the conventional way of ride-booking services, which is via call or messaging. Our smartphone platform serves to fill the gaps of transportation needs – for both corporate and personal needs,” he said.

Not limited to only booking for taxi services, Dart has cast its sight on providing additional services such as Dart Car, courier services and ticketing in the near future.

“Dart is going to widen its scope of services. We are not limited to taxi-booking services. We aim to solve transportation need issues,” Zul’Amali added.

Dart’s new services will mean the recruitment of drivers in the coming weeks.

“We are providing ease and convenience to the Brunei public, allowing them to move around in a safe, affordable way. Our aim is to be Brunei’s safest and trusted transportation option. The public can travel in confidence with a trusted driver and secure payment gateway that enables them to do an initial one-time payment entry for a seamless experience,” he added.

With the hopes of reducing unemployment, the Dart Car service will be provided with partnered private drivers. Potential drivers will need to be screened before going through the co-developed Land Transport Department (JPD) – Dart Driver Training programme to become a licensed Dart driver.