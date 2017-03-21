Budget deficit packs valuable lesson

| Azlan Othman |

THE economic deficit the nation experienced over the last three years has taught us to make changes, strive to find and exploit new sources of income, and to be more prudent in our spending.

Minister of Home Affairs YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong said this on the final day of the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting yesterday.

“We need to face the challenges of the financial crisis and see it as an opportunity to change. We must believe there is wisdom from Allah the Almighty behind all this.

“To me, it invites us to change our attitudes, strengthen our identity to strive harder with passion and commitment, and to not give up easily.

“History has shown that those affected by the fate of hardship will be successful in the end – if armed with passion, determination and self-confidence. Those who became ‘boat people’ were not just stranded and reliant on help, but were able to survive and become successful businessmen in the country,” he said.

This year, the LegCo discussions were held amid the various challenges facing the country, particularly the government’s fiscal position with its high deficit and the global economic uncertainty.

During a previous LegCo session, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II YB Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim had pointed out that as a strategic move, the financial focus for this year’s budget has been devoted to five matters covering prudent spending, increased national productivity, facilitating trade, building capacity and human capital, as well as preserving the welfare of the people.

Citing this, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar noted that the problems and issues raised, as well as the views, reviews, recommendations and proposals highlighted at the LegCo session are in line with the strategic focus of the budget, though slightly swayed at times.

The feedback and knowledge shared are extremely valuable, and reflect LegCo members’ concern about matters of national interest, the welfare of society and its relation to the roles and responsibilities of the ministries, the minister said.

Matters raised were taken note of and will be deliberated on to determine their suitability for implementation, he added.