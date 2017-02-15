BSP to create 300 local jobs

BRUNEI Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP), in support of its vision to be a competitive oil and gas company by 2020 is carrying out a rejuvenation programme to improve its asset reliability and availability.

BSP has recently partnered with Amec Foster Wheeler to work on the concept select, Front End Engineering Design (FEED), detailed design, construction, completions and commissioning, marine management, fabrication management, procurement and project management for this programme.

According to a press release, the contract between BSP and Amec Foster Wheeler will run for an initial term of five years from February 2017. Local business development elements are a key component in this partnership. As part of the delivery, significant local development in Brunei is planned, including the creation of over 300 local Bruneian jobs, the use of the local supply chain, and the development of local capabilities through the lifetime of the project.

The contract will make the most of Amec Foster Wheeler’s ‘More 4 Less’ efficient and effective delivery, originally developed to meet the challenges of the mature North Sea oil and gas industry. This will be combined with the company’s world class brownfield expertise, and presence in the region, as well as global delivery capability, to increase asset performance and integrity, maximising the client’s recovery from mature fields.

Signing on behalf of BSP was Niels Dijksman, Asset Decommissioning and Restoration Manager, while Jim Lenton, President Asset Support, signed on behalf of Amec Foster Wheeler.

Andrew Faulkner, the outgoing Managing Director of BSP said, “The BSP rejuvenation programme, which focuses on key BSP assets, is key to underpinning BSP’s continuous improvement journey and its future contributions to Brunei Darussalam.”

John Pearson, Amec Foster Wheeler’s President, Oil, Gas & Chemicals said, “I’m delighted that our unique combination of brownfield expertise, our ‘More 4 Less’ safe and efficient culture, our global capabilities and commitment to local development are all being brought together to deliver this important rejuvenation work for Brunei Shell Petroleum.”