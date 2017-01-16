BSB run raises $31,818 for charity

|Â Â Â Â Â Fizah HABÂ Â Â Â Â |

HUNDREDS of runners gathered in the capital yesterday, to participate in the very first â€˜City Run Bruneiâ€™ race, which took off from the grounds of the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien.

A total of $31,818 was collected during the fundraising event for Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam which was jointly organised by the management of Heroes Event and Fizzy Fire Apparel.

A representative of Pusat Ehsan, Haji Ahmad bin Haji Abdul Rahman, received the funds from Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, who also presented prizes to the first three male and female winners in the 11.5km course.

According to Aaron Goh, the Managing Director of Heroes Event Management and Armtrix Enterprise, “This time, my team and I organised a charity event with added value, for the running community and the Bruneian public.”

“The meaningful educational objective of â€˜City Run Bruneiâ€™ is for the participants to appreciate our beautiful city, with memories of the past and what is to come from the future – from the historic Kampong Ayer, to the new bridges connecting Temburong and Lumapas to the capital. It surely has been a great flashback event for the young and the old to unite as one, and for Bandar Seri Begawan.”