| Lyna Mohamad |

A TOTAL of 152 pints of blood were collected recently during a blood donation drive hosted by the Rotary Club of Bandar Seri Begawan in collaboration with the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital’s Blood Donation Centre.

The club extended its appreciation to donors as well as NBT Brunei for their continuous support of the blood drive.