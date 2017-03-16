Brunei’s creative industry will not be forsaken: Minister

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE creative industry is a field with the potential to ignite entrepreneurial spirit among Bruneians and help in strengthening the nation’s economy.

YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, stated this in reply to YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari suggestion that local creative talents be allocated a dedicated area to work on and pursue their craft – preferably the Art Gallery of the Dermaga Diraja in the capital.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has already formulated a national action plan to nurture and grow the creative industry back in 2012. To date, several proposals under this plan have been implemented.

This is manifested in Brunei’s increased participation in international film festivals; the increase in the number of Malay language books being translated into English, German and French; facilitating skill enhancement among professionals in the industry through the use of technology from other areas such as photography or computer engineering; as well as the implementation of strategies to move towards the embedding of a national arts culture in Brunei.

The ministry, with the cooperation from relevant stakeholders will strive to develop the creative industry in Brunei as a means to improving the country’s economy and productivity. “Youths are advised to step forward with their expertise and skills in this industry to contribute to the nation’s economic development,” the minister said.

Another issue raised by YB Khairunnisa was on the further development of the Youth Centre in the capital.

Responding to this, the minister said that the centre is a venue that provides an opportunity for youth to interact with one another in a positive way, offering various healthy activities essential for their personal and social development.

He said that however, the youth in the country are more inclined to interacting with one another via the Internet. The minister advised that physical, face-to-face interaction is still crucial and more advantageous than such virtual communication.

In closing, the minister said that the ministry has plans to develop the Youth Centre, to encourage optimal usage of the centre’s facilities among the country’s youth.