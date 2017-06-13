Bruneians lose money as forex firm gets pounded

Bruneians continue to lose money in forex trading schemes even after repeated warnings from authorities against associating with such speculative operations. Depositors from the Sultanate are among customers of a money game operator which is currently in dire straits as a result of heavy losses in foreign exchange trading, Malaysian media reported on Monday. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
4 prodigies bring laurels to Brunei with global win
UNDERLINING that Brunei’s efforts in intellectual capital development are making major headways, a group of young talents has brought laurels to the...Read more