Bruneians 3rd largest social media users in the world

Brunei Darussalam has the third highest social media penetration in the world with 370,000 users, or 86 per cent of the total population, according to the new Digital in 2017 Global Overview report from We Are Social and Hootsuite released this week.
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) topped the chart with 99 per cent social media use, said the report which also highlighted that more than half of the world’s population now use the Internet.
The latest data shows that eight countries around the world now have social media penetration levels in excess of 80 per cent, although it is possible that the penetration figures for both Qatar and the UAE are skewed by short-term fluctuations in migrant populations (for example, expatriates working in Qatar to help prepare the country for the FIFA World Cup in 2020).
