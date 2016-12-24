Bruneian students in UK fairing well

| Hakim Hayat in London, UK |

ACADEMIC performance of Bruneian students in the United Kingdom has shown gradual improvement in recent years and more are attaining first class honours for their bachelor’s degrees, President of the Brunei Students’ Union in the United Kingdom and Eire (BSUnion) said.

During a special gathering of Bruneians in the UK and Northern Ireland with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Thursday, Nur Fifi Hazwani binti Hasman in her speech revealed that 30 Brunei students, comprising 26 government scholars and four education loan assistance scheme recipients, have achieved first class honours in their bachelor’s degrees for the academic session 2015-2016.

The BSUnion president further shared that performance of Brunei students in the 2015-2016 academic session grew compared to the last few years. She also informed that 23 Bruneian students are currently pursuing their PhDs in different universities in the UK.

The BSUnion, which has been actively encouraging students to form their own societies in their respective areas, currently has 42 affiliated societies in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, England, and the Republic of Ireland under its wings. These societies are very active in organising various activities inclined towards intellectuality, spirituality, entrepreneurship, community-building and sports that are in tandem with the Bruneian identity and characteristics.

In her speech, the BSUnion president on behalf of Bruneian students in the UK and Ireland also maintained their allegiance to His Majesty and their country, in fulfilling their responsibilities as a smart new generation, in line with the government’s goal to achieve its Vision 2035.

The UK remains the premier destination for undergraduate and postgraduate studies for Bruneian students for many years. An estimated 1,400 Bruneian students are currently pursuing their education in a diverse range of prestigious universities and colleges in UK.