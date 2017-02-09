Bruneian clicks his way to famed EU list

| Hakim Hayat |

BRUNEIAN Awangku Mohd Akmal Muazzam bin Pengiran Mohd Adam has been selected as one of the top 10 finalists of the European Union-Asean Youth Photography Competition for his photo titled ‘The Nature of Tradition’ that captured the essence of natural beauty and cultural diversity of Brunei Darussalam.

As the finalist, Awangku Mohd Akmal Muazzam received the prize of a Canon EOS1300D in a ceremony recently held at the French Ambassador’s residence in Kampong Sungai Besar.

The prize was presented by Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, who was in the country for a goodwill visit along with other diplomats from EU countries.

Organised by the EU Mission to Asean, the competition coincided with the 40th anniversary of EU-Asean dialogue relations.

The contest saw more than 700 photos submitted by youths from across Asean member countries, revolving around the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ encapsulating the common spirit of both the EU and Asean people.

Throughout 2017, the winning photographs from all 10 Asean member countries as well as other shortlisted ones will be displayed as an exhibition at all sorts of events that mark the 40th anniversary this year, including official ceremonies, conferences, concerts, celebrations and other activities.

Awangku Mohd Akmal Muazzam, a digital media student at Politeknik Brunei, said he was overwhelmed to be selected by the panel of judges.

“I am really happy for this achievement, this will be an addition to my portfolio, I hope that this will be an inspiration to all the photographers and youths in Brunei,” he shared.