Brunei slide four rungs to 188th spot in latest rankings

| Fadhil Yunus |

BRUNEI Darussalam fell four places to 188th in the latest FIFA World Rankings but still remain clear of Timor Leste in terms of the least ranked team in Asean Football Federation (AFF).

The Wasps have not featured in a competitive game since finishing fourth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Solidarity Cup where they lost 3-2 to Laos in the playoff last November.

Brunei are also the sixth worst Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nation in 41st and the second least ranked Asean Football Federation (AFF) nation with Timor Leste only behind them.

The national team will not be making any competitive appearance in the international scene while the rest of their regional opponents are currently involved in qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup.

Brunei would have made it into the third round of the Asian Cup qualifying had they advance to the AFC Solidarity Cup final after AFC decided to invite the top two of the competition to re-enter the qualifying process.

In order to maintain the 24 teams in qualifying, AFC made the decision to invite AFC Solidarity Cup winners Nepal and finalists Macau following Guam’s withdrawal and Kuwait’s suspension.

Brunei captain Faiq Jefri Bolkiah was within a whisker of guiding the Sultanate to a historic final after hitting the post in the semi-final before losing out on penalties to Macau.

Singapore, who famously held Japan to a goalless draw in Saitama, held Bahrain in a similar result at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa in their bid to reach the Asian Cup finals.

The Lions climbed four rungs in the latest World Cup rankings to 159th which is also matched by regional rivals Malaysia who jumped to 157th.

Philippines, who remain as the highest placed AFF member association, dropped three places to 127th despite managing a 4-1 victory over Nepal to top Group ‘F’ in Asian qualifying.

AFF winners Thailand, who recently received a major surprise after Kiatisuk Senamuang sensationally resigned as head coach, fell two places to 129th.

Vietnam and Cambodia remained unmoved in 136th place and 173rd place respectively with Laos dropping a place to 174th. Myanmar, biggest movers in AFF, jumped six places up to 166th.

Indonesia were the biggest fallers after slipping eight places to 175th in the rankings despite overcoming the odds to reach the AFF final after serving their FIFA suspension while Timor Leste dropped one place to 195th.