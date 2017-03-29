Brunei, Singapore police forces discuss cooperation

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

AT THE 12th Bilateral Meeting yesterday between the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF), both sides discussed issues that are strategic to their common development, with an emphasis on identifying and bridging gaps through mutual exchanges, capacity-building and information-sharing.

Held at the RBPF Headquarters in Gadong, the meeting began with opening remarks by Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al Islam, the Commissioner of the RBPF and Dato Paduka Seri Hoong Wee Teck, the Commissioner Police of the Republic of Singapore.

In his opening remarks, Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy urged RBPF officers to focus on identifying current crime trends and emerging threats, while devising plans and strategies accordingly between the two police forces.

The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Police Commissioner Pengiran Haji Muhammad bin Pengiran Haji Metali, the Director of Administration and Finance of the RBPF; and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Loy Chye Meng, Commandant Training Command (TRACOM) of the SPF.

The meeting was also attended by senior-ranking officers from both police forces.

The bilateral meeting represents an important forum for introducing and nurturing young officers, who will become leaders of the future. It is also a platform for both police forces to enhance mutual cooperation and foster close working relationships, while facing new challenges.