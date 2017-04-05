Brunei to set up body to monitor workplace safety

| Lyna Mohamad |

BRUNEI Darussalam is working towards the establishment of a statutory body which will be responsible for monitoring safety and health at work in all sectors, said Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, while officiating at the opening of the 18th Asean-Occupational Safety and Health Network (OSHNET) Coordinating Board Meeting yesterday, at The Centrepoint Hotel in Gadong.

Hosted by the Department of Labour under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the two-day meeting presents an opportunity for potential collaboration with external partners with a view of strengthening Asean’s commitment towards the creation of safe and healthy workplaces across the region.

In his opening address, Abdul Mutalib described the Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting as an ideal open platform for the exchange of best practices among Asean member states and external collaborating organisations.

He also said that it seeks to provide solutions towards improving working conditions and environments across Asean.

“I am pleased to recall the positive developments following the 12th Asean Senior Labour Officials’ Meeting (SLOM), held in May 2016 in Vientiane, Lao PDR, where senior labour officials had the opportunity to review and consider the report of the Asean-OSHNET Chair on outcomes from the 17th Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting, the 1st Asean-OSHNET Awards, as well as the 3rd Asean-OSHNET Conference,” said the permanent secretary.

He also noted that the 12th SLOM in Vientiane saw the development and finalisation of the Asean-OSHNET Plan of Actions, for the period of 2016 to 2020.

“This five-year Plan of Action outlines 23 projects and activities under the thematic areas of strengthening labour inspection, occupational, safety and health (OSH) standards and capacity, as well as HIV prevention and control in the workplace,” he said.

“Among those proposed projects and activities is the development of a common checklist for OSH inspection standards; an Asean risk management guidebook focused on small and medium enterprises (SMEs); annual national OSH campaign activities to raise public awareness; and joint networking initiatives for injury compensation institutions in Asean member states.

“The Asean-OSHNET Plan of Actions for 2016 to 2020 endeavours to create tangible and credible opportunities for regional and national capacity-building towards enhancing the ability of policymakers and competent authorities to evaluate and address matters pertaining to workplace safety and health.”

The meeting was chaired by Ajman bin Haji Meludin, the Commissioner of Labour, and attended by senior officers from the Department of Labour.

The Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board has been established since 1996, with the board meetings organised annually on a rotational basis among the Asean member states.

This is Brunei Darussalam’s second hosting of the 18th Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting, having hosted the 8th Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting in 2007.

A total of 40 delegates attended the event, including representatives from Asean member states; local government agencies; the Asean-OSHNET Secretariat; the Asean Secretariat; the International Labour Organisation (ILO); the International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI); the State Administration of Work Safety China (SAWS); the Korean Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA); and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

The 18th Asean-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting will be followed by the 4th Asean-OSHNET Conference tomorrow, at the same venue, with an audience of 200 invited participants.

This conference will feature occupational safety and health-themed presentations by the Asean-OSHNET, the ILO, local companies and government officials from Asean member states.

The talks will also focus on current safety and health issues, while at the same time gathering efforts for enhanced safety in the workplace.