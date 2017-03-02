Brunei Scouts join 110th Years World Scouting International Run in Sabah

| Achong Tanjong |

A DELEGATION of 56 members of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association (PPNBD) recently participated in the 110th Years World Scouting International Run, held at Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, which was officiated by Special Duties Minister of Sabah, Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

According to Executive Scout Officer Zainudin bin Haji Ishak, the objective of the run was part of the activity to commemorate history of the formation of the World Scout Movement and at the same time, given an opportunity to scouts and its community to get-together to celebrate the anniversary.

The activity also hoped to build physical strength among the scout members and the community.

Scout members from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sarawak, and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan also participated in the run.

The Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association were represented by Scout Chief Commissioner Haji Badar bin Haji Ali, PPNBD Secretary General Haji Zainuddin bin Haji Jaafar and PPNBD Chief Executive Officer Haji Mohd Zali bin Haji Arsad, scouts commissioners, district scouts commissioners, scouts leaders, rover scouts , venture scouts and junior scouts.

Datuk Teo Chee Kang said the scout movement instils the spirit of discipline among youths, especially in practicing a healthy lifestyle.

Raymond G Epun, the Sabah State Assistant Scout Chief Commissioner said more than 2,000 participated in the run divided into two categories – five kilometres and 10 kilometres, participated by scouts members from Sabah, school students as well as the local community.