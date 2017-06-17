Brunei Qari gets life-changing experience in Dubai

COMPETING in a huge international competition was a life-changing experience to Awangku Abdul Qadir bin Pengiran Haji Ibrahim. He was part of the Brunei delegation to the 21st International Al-Quran Memorisation Competition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which ended on June 15. Awangku Abdul Qadir, who was accompanied by his father and Ustaz Muhammad Nur Hanis bin Ismail as the Delegation Manager, returned home on June 16. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
