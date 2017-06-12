Brunei paddlers in Singapore for table tennis championship

Nine young table tennis athletes on Monday left the country to compete in the 23rd South East Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship 2017 taking place at the Toa Payoh stadium of Singapore from June 13 to June 17. The contingent from Brunei Darussalam is looking to outperform their last result in the same championship that took place in 2015 where two athletes managed to enter the quarter-finals. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin
