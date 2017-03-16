Brunei-Muara Senior Citizens Activity Centre capable of caring for elderly

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE significant increase of programmes and activities organised at the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PKWE) in the Brunei-Muara District over the past year reflects the centre’s commitment to providing top quality eldercare for the senior citizens at the centre.

This was emphasised by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, when responding to a question about PKWE by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu, a member of the Legislative Council, yesterday.

The adult daycare centre was established to serve as a community support centre where the elderly can engage in activities to fill up their free time and to promote a healthier lifestyle, the Minister of Centre, Youth and Sports said.

Housing more than 250 senior citizens, the centre has gradually evolved from only organising in-house activities and programmes, to running activities beyond the centre’s premises (ie in the local communities) as well as outside Brunei, according to the minister.

Examples of activities that have been carried out since the centre’s establishment are Tahlil and Zikir ceremonies, religious talks, miscellaneous community visits, sports activities such as Zumba, and other Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia delaying or prevention activities (social, physical and intellectual), the minister added.

With regard to the suggestion of establishing similar centres in other districts, the minister explained that his ministry has already proposed and planned for a PKWE in the Tutong District. As for the other two districts (Belait and Temburong), the minister commented that further research (and discussions) is needed to determine the appropriateness and suitability of these areas before a decision can be made on whether PKWEs are to be established in these areas.

“As mentioned in my opening remarks earlier, moving forward I believe that the centre can be integrated with Mukim Buku (Mukim’s Library). Penghulus and village heads should now begin conducting such initiatives as part of the early stage of the research process and analyse the findings themselves before referring to the ministry for implementation,” the minister said.