Brunei-Muara keen to defend SKBD title

| Fadhil Yunus |

BRUNEI-Muara District have underlined their desire to retain their Brunei Darussalam National Games 2017 (SKBD) overall title.

“At the last Brunei Darussalam National Games, the Brunei-Muara District contingent retained the overall title by collecting 54 gold, 34 silver and 47 bronze medals,” said Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Acting Brunei-Muara District Officer in his welcoming remarks during the shirt presentation for the contingent at the Theatre Hall of the Brunei-Muara District Office yesterday.

“We hope that the representatives or athletes in the third edition of SKBD at the minimum match the accomplishments of the previous contingent which is winning the overall title,” the acting district officer said.

“Probably the medal collection will not be the same considering that the championship is only open to only eight sports but it is hoped that the athletes will defend the title just as in the first and second edition.

“Certainly success cannot be blocked through sacrifice, tireless efforts and discipline as long as we set it in our hearts and do it earnestly,” he further said.

He also advised the sportspersons to safeguard values such as good sportsmanship adding that they must accept defeat with grace and demonstrate humility in victory.

The acting district officer added that the athletes should not only perform steadily but also instil the spirit of sportsmanship by respecting their opponents.

He also hoped that the athletes will not suffer injuries after the competition and will constantly be in a healthy state to take part in the event with healthy competition.

He concluded that the athletes will provide best competition and said that hopes lies in the shoulders of the Brunei Muara District’s contingent.

Brunei-Muara futsal head coach Mohd Qasmal Haji Abdul Ghani expressed his hopes that his charges will be providing stern competition to all teams in the Brunei Darussalam National Games 2017.

“We hope that we will provide competition until we reach the final stage,” said Mohd Qasmal.

He added that only one player has represented Brunei-Muara noting that there are a lot of new faces in the squad.

Touching on the team’s preparations, Qasmal continued that they began preparing for the side in early February.

Brunei-Muara netball team will be hoping to deliver a strong performance and contribute towards defending the SKBD crown.

“Representing Brunei-Muara we hope that we would be able to get the gold medal and as well as to try and defend. Hopefully we’ll be able to defend our Brunei-Muara title,” said netball player Adi Khairun Norinsan Haji Kassim.

“Most of us are first-timers representing Brunei-Muara. This is the new and young generation level because previously it was all seniority and this is a young squad.”

Leading the contingent as the Chef De Mission is Pengiran Kamal Ariffin bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad Yassin, Acting Deputy Brunei-Muara District Officer.

During the ceremony, each team across various sports representing Brunei Muara received bottled water and 100 Plus sports drink.