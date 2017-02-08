Brunei-Muara choir competition concludes

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Gema Suara Merdeka choir group of Mukim Sengkurong was announced recently as the overall winner of the Inter-Mukim Patriotic Song Choir Competition for the National Day 2017.

A prize-giving ceremony was held in the Information Department auditorium, in which Haji Ali bin Matyassin, the Acting Chairman of the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Board, was present as the guest of honour.

First-place winner Gema Suara Merdeka was awarded $1,500 for its rendition of ‘Brunei Bumi Bertuah’, which scored 79 per cent marks.

In second place was Permata Nilam group from Mukim Berakas ‘A’ which won $1,300 in prize money and a 77 per cent score for ‘Purih Bangsa’.

The Mukim Berakas ‘B’ choir group came in third with a score of 70 per cent and won $1,000 in prize money for ‘Tanah Airku’.

Hajah Noorashidah binti Haji Aliomar, the Acting Deputy Director of the Information Department and the event’s chairperson, meanwhile, announced that similar competitions will be held in other districts in coming days.

She added that the competition’s first-place winners will perform their winning songs at the Miniature Table Flag Distribution Ceremony during the 33rd National Day celebrations, which will take place simultaneously in all four districts.

“The winners will also have the opportunity to do video clips which will be broadcast on Radio Television Brunei (RTB) during the ‘National Day Telethon’ of February 23, 2017,” she said.

The competition is being organised by the Information Department to enhance the spirit of patriotism among mukim and village residents, in addition to promoting choir performances as an activity.