Brunei Muara ‘B’ cagers chalk up first win

| Fadhil Yunus |

BRUNEI-Muara ‘B’ chalked their first victory in the 5.11 National Day Challenge Trophy in a 75-64 victory over Belait ‘B’ Seria at the Brunei Basketball Association Court in Batu Bersurat last night.

Brunei-Muara captain Kevin Tay scored a 30-point game high including triple three-pointers.

The Brunei Muara side enjoyed a commanding 67-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter and from there was no way back to the Belait side searching for another victory in the tournament.

Both teams were already long removed from contention and were playing to restore some pride with Belait B hoping to seal Brunei-Muara ‘B’ fate at the bottom of the table with a second win.

Belait ‘B’ performed much better in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late despite holding a 17-point advantage as they could not narrow the gap in the last three quarters.

Belait’s Lim Jia Haur and team captain Jong Guo Zhang were among the top scorers in a losing cause.

The second game of the night saw Tutong squaring up against Belait ‘A in a must-win game for the latter.

Temburong currently lead the round robin challenge with three wins in four matches with their defeat to Brunei Muara ‘A’ their only slipup in the competition.