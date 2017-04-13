Brunei-M’sia ties going from strength to strength

ROYAL Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) Commander Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah received a courtesy call from Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College Commandant First Admiral Dato’ Sabri bin Zali, at the Bolkiah Garrison on Tuesday.

The pair commended the longstanding and excellent ties between the armies of both countries.

Relations between the RBAF and the Malaysian Armed Forces have continued to thrive through formal visits, exchanges as well as cross-participation in exercises and courses.

The RBAF Commander expressed hopes to see continued support and sharing of knowledge and best practices between the Defence Academy of the RBAF and the Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College.

First Admiral Dato’ Sabri heading a delegation of 56 officers from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Public Service Department of Malaysia, staff officers, lecturers and students – was in Brunei Darussalam on a one-day field study visit.