Brunei marks World Hijab Day

| Wani Roslan |

A CELEBRATION was yesterday held to mark Brunei World Hijab Day (WHD) 2017 at the Brunei Islamic Fashion (BIFASH) Concept Store at The Mall in Gadong, led by Mia Suria, the official Brunei ambassador for WHD and founder of BIFASH.

Sponsored by Aidijuma Scarf, the event saw 100 exclusive ‘Bawal Printed – WHD’ shawls distributed to attendees.

Brunei is one of the five countries sponsored by the scarf brand, with the event tagline ‘Aidijuma x World Hijab Day’.

The day also saw a special appearance by Brunei-born award-winning songstress Putri Norizah (@putrinorizah), a ‘Spread the Love’ sharing session, Hijab-styling tutorials and a competition, as well as a hi-tea session.

Mia Suria said, “We are introducing the Hijab to those who don’t know or don’t have the courage (to don the hijab). When a Muslimah covers her hair and body, she is sending a silent message that she respects her body, and like a pearl in the ocean, she covers it with her beautiful shell (Hijab).

“No one has the right to judge a Muslimah for her choice to wear a Hijab,” she added.

Celebrated every February 1, WHD asks people of all faiths to show solidarity with Muslim women worldwide, with the mission to create a peaceful world, where global citizens respect each other.

WHD has been gaining plenty of support around the world.