Brunei to mark National Savings Day on May 28

| James Kon |

AIMED at increasing the level of financial literacy in the country, Brunei will mark this year’s National Savings Day on May 28.

As part of the observation, several activities have been planned across the country, starting on April 4.

The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Financially Literate Generation’, reflects the goal to raise a financially literate and independent generation, explained Hajah Nurhuaida Fakhriah binti Haji Damit, Executive Assistant Director of the Corporate Communications Unit and Co-chair of Secretariat for the event, and Rina Hayane binti Sumardi, the Acting Executive Assistant Director of Financial Literacy Issues Unit of Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD).

During a press conference to share details of the planned activities to celebrate the National Savings Day, they revealed that financial literacy roadshows with “interactive games on financial and currency management” will also be organised to educate secondary school students in all four districts.

“AMBD is collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Radio Televisyen Brunei and Employees Trust Fund (TAP) as well as other related agencies and financial institutions to organise a number of activities,” said Hajah Nurhuaida Fakhriah.

A radio and video promo competition, with the concept ‘Be Financially Smart’, will also be organised by AMBD to raise the financial awareness and creativity of participants in managing their finance.

Furthermore, like last year, AMBD will be hosting a Financial Fun Fair on April 30 at the Jerudong Park Playground, which will feature various fun-filled interactive family programmes for all walks of life, organised by AMBD, TAP and relevant financial institutions and agencies.

Meanwhile, a financial showcase will also be held at The Airport Mall on April 20, which will bring together financial institutions and related agencies to showcase their savings-related products.

AMBD will announce the winners of the radio and video promo competition at the venue.

Members of the public can obtain information from the AMBD website www.ambd.gov.bn/nsd2017 or by downloading the AMBD apps from the Apple Store or Google Playstore.