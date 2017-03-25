Brunei hosts Asean Chief Justices’ meet

| James Kon |

THE 5th Council of Asean Chief Justices (CACJ) took place at the Indera Samudra Grand Hall, The Empire Hotel & Country Club yesterday, where appointed Asean delegates were brought together to address high-level policy matters affecting legal systems in the region, the sharing of best practices and assessing legal trends.

Attending the one-day event were Chief Justice Dato Seri Paduka Haji Kifrawi bin Dato Paduka Haji Kifli of the Supreme Court of Brunei Darussalam; Chief Justice Professor Dr H Muhammad Hatta Ali of the Supreme Court of Indonesia; Chief Justice Tun Arifin bin Zakaria of the Federal Court of Malaysia; Chief Justice Htun Htun Oo of the Supreme Court of the Union of Myanmar; Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of the Supreme Court of Singapore; Chief Justice Veerapol Tungsuwan, the President of the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand; Chief Justice Nguyen Hoa Binh of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam; and Associate Justice Presbitero Jose Velasco, Jr of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.

Laos was represented by its Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Amphay Kindavong.

Also present was Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Permanent Secretary (Law and Welfare) at the Prime Minister’s Office and Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), together with several other officials.

Chief Justice Dato Seri Paduka Haji Kifrawi began his address by warmly welcoming his fellow chief justices and delegates to the 5th CACJ meeting.

He also mentioned the Boracay Accord of 2015, by which Asean member states must maintain the momentum gained over the years in building partnerships and enhancing cooperation.

The momentum, he said, “will only grow stronger, as long as we remain committed to our vision for court excellence in all Asean member states”.

“That momentum will only remain as long as we remain committed to cooperation and the sharing of information. The momentum will be lost if we fail to remain relevant.”

Chief Justice Dato Seri Paduka Haji Kifrawi also emphasised, “We must keep an open mind on the issues that we could and should discuss.

“If an area of focus is brought to our attention, it is our duty to consider whether it is proper for us to make it a part of the council’s work.

“For example, the recent Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Judicial Colloquium on the sharing of Good Practices Regarding International Human Rights Law in Kuala Lumpur sought greater cooperation between the AICHR and the Council on issues of human rights law.

“The question we must answer is whether this is the appropriate forum for such an issue to be discussed.”

Chief Justice Dato Seri Paduka Haji Kifrawi concluded his speech by stating, “We have built strong foundations for the council.

“We must now build on those foundations by continuously reviewing and reflecting on our work.

“At each meeting of the council, we should be mindful of the potential for more to be done in pursuit of our aims, whether through established working groups or through new working groups.

“We must grow and I have no doubt that grow we shall.”

The CACJ is an annual event, with the first meeting held in Singapore in 2013.

The second, third and fourth meetings were hosted by Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The 5th CACJ meeting was hosted by the Supreme Court of Brunei Darussalam.

The objectives of the CACJ meetings are to promote close relations and mutual understanding among Asean judiciaries; to provide a regular forum for Asean chief justices to discuss and exchange views on common judicial issues; and to facilitate cooperation among Asean judiciaries, with the view of accelerating economic growth and development within the region.