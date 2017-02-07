Brunei to host World Federation of Taiwan Alumni Associations Congress

| James Kon |

TAIWAN Business Association of Brunei Darussalam President Richard Chuang Hsi Shan has pledged the association’s full support to the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam in hosting the World Federation of Taiwan Alumni Associations Congress expected to take place in 2018.

The congress will attract Taiwan Graduates Association members from around the world to Brunei Darussalam.

The news that Brunei will host the congress was revealed during a Chinese New Year gathering by the Taiwan Business Association in Brunei Darussalam at a restaurant in Gadong.

Breaking the good news, Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam President Han Pau Ting revealed that the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam was appointed as host of the World Federation of Taiwan Alumni Associations Congress after delivering a successful presentation in Hong Kong last year to earn the right as host.

Richard Chuang congratulated Han Pau Ting on the success and also conveyed his festive greetings and hopes of prosperity for members of the Taiwan Business Association of Brunei Darussalam and Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam.

Present as guests of honour were Jason CH Wan, a representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Brunei Darussalam, and Lien Kon Sien, the former president of the Taiwan Business Association in Brunei Darussalam.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of a certificate of appreciation by Jason CH Wan to Richard Chuang. The certificate is to acknowledge the association’s active involvement with the Chinese community.

The evening included the tossing of ‘Yee Sang’ as a symbol of prosperity, and a lucky draw.