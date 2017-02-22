Brunei to host workshop on green businesses, eco-tourism initiatives

| Lyna Mohamad |

BRUNEI Darussalam will be hosting the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) GenerationGR3EN Workshop, a four-day eco-entrepreneurship seminar with a focus on eco-tourism.

Sponsored by the US Department of State and funded through a Cooperative Agreement from the US Embassy in Brunei Darussalam to AGREA, the workshop will convene 50 delegates ranging from 20 to 35 years in age.

The delegates are representatives from all 10 YSEALI member countries, who will be joining speakers and mentors from various fields of eco-entrepreneurship on February 25-28.

Brunei Darussalam will be represented by Rizan bin Latif, the President of the Beach Bunch; Leslie Chiang, the Founder of Sumbiling Eco Village; and Anthony HK Chieng, the Managing Director of the Ulu Ulu Resort National Park.

The sole mentor from Brunei is Nur Khalish Hafizhah binti Ideris, an associate member of the Brunei Biodiversity and Natural History Society (BruWILD).

The announcement came in a press briefing yesterday headed by Catherine Muller, the Public Relations Officer at the US Embassy in Brunei Darussalam, and Cherrie D Atilano, the Founding Farmer and President of AGREA.

According to Muller, the delegates will be divided into 10 groups, in view of the broad range of eco-entrepreneurship and the participants’ varying backgrounds.

“Some are focussed on agriculture, some on tourism and some are just focussed on business, but all want to figure out that nexus between environmental protection and entrepreneurship – how it can work together,” she said.

Meanwhile, the event organisers have set up the GenGR3EN Online Discussion, which provides a platform for the young delegates to ask questions, start discussions and share key eco-entrepreneurship practices in their respective home countries.

“The discussions are made through the Slack app, and serve as a platform for delegates to acquaint themselves with one another,” said Rafael C R Seno, the AGREA Director of Rapport and Communications.

“The delegates won’t have to undergo ice-breaking sessions, as they will arrive here already prepared and well-grounded.”

With the main objective of developing eco-entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to launch environmentally-friendly green businesses, the delegates will have the opportunity to hear from green business experts, explore tourism in Brunei Darussalam, connect with like-minded youth leaders and develop innovative eco-tourism business pitches.