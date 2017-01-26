Brunei to host international Arabic language conference

With the objective of further discussing the development of learning and teaching of Arabic language, the two-day international conference on Arabic language will be held on February 1 and 2.
The first-of-its-kind International Conference on Arabic Language in Southeast Asia 2017 is a collaborative effort by two higher education institutions – Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) and Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA).
To share information on the event, a media conference was held on Wednesday at KUPU SB, which was chaired by the Director of Language Centre KUPU SB, Dr Haji Hambali bin Haji Jaili, , and Dean of Arabic Language Faculty UNISSA, Dr Siti Sara binti Haji Ahmad.
