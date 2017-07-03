Brunei Go Association eyeing City WeiQi League

THE Brunei Darussalam Go Association hopes to join next season’s City Weiqi League after recently attending the event as an observer. The City WeiQi League is a ‘Go Carnival’ and was held at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Centre in China from June 24 – 25, 2017. Brunei Darussalam Go Association President Lim Chai Hui and Vice President Chin Sin Voon were present at the carnival as observers together with other Asean Go Association members. Their presence was to acquire knowledge and experience from the well-established Go teams from other countries. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
