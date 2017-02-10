Brunei education minister receives Thai counterpart

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

MINISTER of Education Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman received a courtesy call yesterday from Dr Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, the Minister of Education of Thailand and President of the 48th SEAMEO Council.

The meeting took place at The Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

Also present at the courtesy call were senior officials from the Ministry of Education, including Permanent Secretary (Core Education) Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh and Director-General of Education Haji Abdul Rahim bin Derus.

Dr Jareonsettasin was accompanied by the Thai Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, the Assistant Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education of Thailand, and the Director of the SEAMEO Secretariat.

Among the issues discussed were matters of common interest among SEAMEO member countries, including teacher training and bilateral issues in education cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and Thailand.

Brunei Darussalam and Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on education cooperation on October 19, 2009.

The Thai delegates were also given a briefing on the Brunei National Education System for the 21st Century (SPN-21), technical and vocational education, and teacher training at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD).

After the courtesy call, Dr Jareonsettasin and his delegation were taken on a tour of the SEAMEO Regional Centre for Vocational and Technical Education and Training (Voctech) in Gadong.

The centre is one of 19 SEAMEO centres and networks located throughout Southeast Asia. Brunei has a representative in the governing board of each of these regional centres and networks.

Currently, Brunei is participating in a number of SEAMEO projects which include the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics, the SEAMEO Basic Education Standards and the School Network.

The Thai delegation also toured Kampong Ayer, and visited the Royal Regalia Building.

Dr Jareonsettasin’s two-day call at Brunei is part of the minister’s itinerary while visiting SEAMEO member countries.

The previous Thai Minister of Education, General Dapong Ratanasuwanin, had already called at Malaysia, Singapore and Timor Leste in his capacity as President of the 48th SEAMEO Council.