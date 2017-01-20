Brunei bids farewell to director of Tourism Malaysia

| Azlan Othman |

THE outgoing Director of Tourism Malaysia in Brunei Darussalam, Zurina binti Abdul Samad, said that Malaysian tourism brought celebrities from Brunei to Malaysia last year to boost the number of Bruneians going to Malaysia.

“We also brought riders from local PEMODA (Darussalam Motorcycle Association) bike group last month (December) where 33 riders on 18 bikes travelled to Kuala Lumpur from Brunei Darussalam. Mega FAM trips for media representatives were also arranged specifically for shopping purposes last year,” she said at a farewell reception cum New Year event for clients and stakeholders. It was held at the Tourism Malaysia Office at The Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

“Malaysia has also outlined the visits to Pahang, Perak and Terengganu in 2017 and while naming 2017 as ‘Visit Klang’ Year to make the royal town as the most popular destination in Selangor,” she added.

Speaking on her fond memories of staying in the Brunei, Zurina said the green jewel, Ulu Temburong National Park, attracted her attention a lot.

“Although we have a lot of national parks in Malaysia, every country has their own specialty and attractiveness.

“Plus, I am close to my Bruneian friends including the media. We work together all year around and it’s really hard for me to say goodbye,” she said.