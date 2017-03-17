Brunei ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets with OIC secretary general

THE Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Yusoff bin Haji Ismail, yesterday presented his Letter of Credence accrediting him as the Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to the OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen.

During the discussion that took place after the presentation of credentials, the ambassador reiterated Brunei’s commitment to the OIC and its programmes and activities. He also expressed his interest in working closely with the General Secretariat for the benefit of the OIC and its member states.

Welcoming the ambassador, the secretary general underlined the important role of Brunei in materialising the objectives of the OIC. Dr Al-Othaimeen assured the ambassador of the required support and assistance from the general secretariat during his assignment at the OIC.