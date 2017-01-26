Brunei, 2nd least corrupt in Asean: Transparency International report

Brunei Darussalam has been ranked the 41st most honest nation by Transparency International, which conducts an annual survey analysing corruption levels worldwide.
The Sultanate was the second least corrupt nation in the Asean region, and the eighth best performer in Asia, with a score of 58.
Brunei placed 41st globally in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index, which was published yesterday.
According to the latest report, Brunei scored 58 out of the maximum score of 100.
Brunei was not ranked in the 2015 Index, but the Sultanate stood in 60th place in 2014 and 55th in 2013.
