‘Bring Bag Bah’ campaign at all malls, supermarkets in Sabah from August 1

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama) – The 3B or ‘Bring Bag Bah’ campaign will be implemented from August 1 to encourage city dwellers to bring their own bag or basket when shopping at any supermarket or retail outlet, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said. He said the campaign, which will take effect every Saturday, Sunday and Monday, is an initiative of Kota Kinabalu City Council (DBKK) to rebrand the campaign to reduce the use of plastic bag launched on June 7, 2010. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more