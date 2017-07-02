Brexit-bound UK withdraws from fishing agreement

LONDON (AFP) – Britain is to withdraw from a 50-year-old agreement allowing some foreign countries to fish close to the UK coastline, the environment minister announced yesterday, fulfilling a key Brexit pledge. The deal pre-dates Britain’s EU membership and would therefore still have applied after the UK completes its divorce with the bloc, expected in March 2019. Britain will trigger today a two-year withdrawal period from the agreement, the London Fisheries Convention. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
