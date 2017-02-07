‘Breaking The Habit’ looks to highlight importance of acts of kindness

| Achong Tanjong |

THE week-long ‘Breaking The Habit’ event – organised by Badan Pergerakan Mahasiswa-Mahasiswi/Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (bpmFASS) of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) – was officially launched yesterday by Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences cum guest of honour Dr Hajah Asiyah Az-Zahra binti Haji Ahmad Kumpoh.

The event aims to create meaningful practices and awareness among youths on the importance of acts of kindness.

At the same time, it hopes to encourage people to break bad habits by means of instilling good behaviours within themselves, and to raise awareness on the Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei through various activities.

Attending the launch were Pengiran Zamri bin Pengiran Haji Bujang from SMARTER Brunei, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Kathrina binti Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Daud and Assistant Registrar of the Faculty of Art and Sciences Ryan Lim Sei Heng.

Numerous activities are being planned, some of which will see the participation of bpmFASS vendors and exhibitors from UBD curriculum clubs. The invited clubs are Fitness Club, Qur’anic Generation (QuGen), Muslim Youth Club and Society for Community Outreach and Training (SCOT).

Today will see the ‘Senseless Breakthrough’ and a fitness drive led by the Fitness Club, while a stand-up comedy is planned for tomorrow. All events will be held at Taman Rakis.

The closing ceremony on February 11 will see the ‘Light in the Dark’ commence at 7.30pm. This will be followed by acoustic performances and a heart shape formation with the use of LED lights. This too will be held at Taman Rakis.