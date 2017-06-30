Only the brave will take on Air India, says billionaire

NEW DELHI (AFP) – Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra said he was not brave enough to take on debt-laden Air India after the government said it would privatise the ailing national carrier. Air India, known as the ‘Maharaja of the Skies’ for its turbaned mascot, is reeling under 520 billion rupees in debt which clouded the government announcement of the selloff late Wednesday. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life visited the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to convey their greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolki...Read more