Boy found alone at shopping centre in Miri reunited with Brunei family

MIRI, Sarawak (Bernama) – A family from Brunei accidentally left a boy behind at a shopping complex in Miri on Wednesday.

Members of the public found a boy wandering alone at the complex at about 6pm on Wednesday and notified the police who took him to the Miri Central Police Station.

Miri Police Chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the parents did not realise that their son was missing until after driving off with their four other children.

“The 46-year-old father, who works as a civil servant in Brunei, noticed that his son was not in the car 10 minutes after leaving the shopping complex,” he said in a statement.

He said the man returned to look for his son and was informed by security guards that the boy had been taken to the police station.

Khoo said the civil servant picked up his son from the police station at about 7.30pm on Wednesday after producing the boy’s passport.

The incident had a happy ending, thanks to kind-hearted members of the public and the Miri police.

A picture of the boy went viral on social media on Wednesday night as news of the missing Brunei child spread like wildfire.