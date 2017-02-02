Boost private sector output, says minister

| Azlan Othman |

THE sustainability of the nation’s prosperity is not dependent on the size of the government sector, but rather on the strong growth of output from the private sector, said Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, while giving a special lecture yesterday on ‘Development of the National Economy’.

The lecture was organised by the Centre for the Promotion of Knowledge and Language at the Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), for students undertaking the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) course.

“The key to gross domestic product (GDP) growth is increased productivity (in technology production) and the success of our products in penetrating the export market,” said the minister.

“The ‘export mentality’ should be extended to include not only local businessmen, but also policy-makers, regulators, and to all levels of the society. The current high rates of unemployment should be a driving force for youths not to rely solely on the government sector.

“If the present economic slowdown persists, then this means the resolve to achieve Vision 2035 will probably be affected.”

Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali also urged the students to acquire more proficiency in info-communication technology (ICT) and business methods, so that they would have no difficulties finding employment within the private sector or setting up their own business ventures.

He also explained his ministry’s mission, which is “leading the growth of industrial output for primary resources and tourism to become a significant contributor to GDP growth by encouraging investments both domestically and abroad; and with emphasis on increasing productivity, the use of high technology, and focus on the export market.”

Also present at the lecture were Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, the Rector of UNISSA; Dr Arman bin Haji Asmad, the Assistant Rector; and Ustazah Hajah Masuriyati binti Haji Yahya, the Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Knowledge and Language.

The MIB course is one of the compulsory classes at UNISSA, which aims to provide the students with a sound understanding and appreciation of Brunei’s national philosophy.