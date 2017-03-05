Boost for Brunei, Saudi ties

AT THE invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, made his first state visit to Brunei Darussalam yesterday.

The visit is significant and historic in the brotherly and the continuous friendly relations and in the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Both leaders acknowledged that the state visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Their Majesties held brotherly constructive talks that focused on enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and broadening the areas of cooperation in all fields, particularly in the fields of commercial and investment cooperation including the exploring of joint investment opportunities in both countries.

Both leaders agreed to activate the General Agreement of Cooperation signed between the two countries which include economic, investment, technical, education, cultural, youth and sport fields.

Their Majesties stressed the importance of enhancing the coordination and cooperation in the fields of political security, military and Islamic affairs between the two countries.

Both leaders look forward to the results that will emerge from the meeting of the Joint Saudi-Bruneian Economic Committee which will take place later this year, with decisions that will serve the economies of the two countries and enhance the cooperation of the private sectors of both countries.

His Majesty commended the efforts made by His Majesty King Salman and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the service of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims and visitors including those from Brunei Darussalam.

Both Heads of State also exchanged views on regional and international issues including the latest developments in the Middle East.

Their Majesties emphasised the importance of reaching a permanent, comprehensive and fair solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the contents of the Arab Peace Initiative and the decisions of the relative international legitimacy.

Both leaders emphasised the need and the importance of finding a long-lasting political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva (1) declaration and the United Nations Security Council Resolution No 2254 as well as the importance of providing humanitarian assistance and relief works to internally displaced and Syrian refugees.

Their Majesties stressed the importance of maintaining Yemen unity as well as its peace and stability and on the importance of finding a long-lasting political solution to the Yemeni crisis. Both leaders welcomed the Gulf Initiative and Yemen’s National Dialogue outcome as well as the United Nations Security Council Resolution No 2216.

Both leaders expressed their support to the legitimate Government of Yemen as well as to the facilitation of the arrival of the humanitarian assistance to all parts of Yemen.

Their Majesties agreed on the coordination of their positions in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its related bodies in order to serve the interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples as well as the interest of the Islamic Nation.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of exterminating extremism and to fight all forms and manifestation of terrorism in whatsoever nature or origin.

His Majesty expressed his genuine appreciation to His Majesty King Salman in making this landmark visit to Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty bestowed the Royal Family Order of the Crown of Brunei (DKMB), the Highest Order of Brunei Darussalam to His Majesty King Salman.

His Majesty King Salman expressed his appreciation to His Majesty for the warm welcome and generous reception accorded to him and the members of his delegation while in Brunei Darussalam.