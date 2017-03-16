Books to help strengthen national identity: MoE

| Fizah HAB |

THE Ministry of Education is working to strengthen national identity among school-children through books.

The Minister of Education, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, said this while responding to a question by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Rahim during the Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

The minister said that through the Department of Schools (JSS) and Co-Curriculum Education Department, a list of books under the ‘Inspirasi Ku’ concept has been created for the students to understand the ideology and philosophy of the country and also to be more proactive and diligent in their studies.

The minister also explained that the ‘Inspirasi Ku’ concept is aimed for Years 4 to 6 primary students and Years 7 to 11 secondary students and several local novels and literary works have been incorporated as well for the Malay Literature ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level examinations, including ‘Hadiah sebuah impian’ and ‘Hikayat Bakhtiar’.