Book fair to inculcate reading habit

| Azlan Othman |

MINISTER of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof yesterday pointed out that the newly launched book festival is not merely for the educated and the youths, but also for the young ones.

In fact, the Language and Literature Bureau has set activities to get children acquainted with books and to inculcate the habit of reading.

Speaking on the sidelines of the book fair launch at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, the minister said the event was a commendable effort, and that parents and guardians should take advantage of the fair, where they can learn and choose books.

With regard to the Sultanate of Oman’s participation at the event, the minister said, “it helps to strengthen the good relations between two brotherly nations.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Brunei Darussalam Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashel bin Rashed bin Hashel Al-Maskari said the embassy is delighted to participate at the fair for the fourth time, and is keen to share the Omani culture and publications with local communities.

“We have over the past years found that Bruneians are keen to learn more about the Islamic and Arabic culture. Besides showcasing Omani books and culture, we are also showing the Omani heritage.

“We have been donating books to Brunei universities such as Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) and plan to donate more books to Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) this year,” the ambassador said.

“It is also an honour to have UNISSA students who have studied the Arabic Language in Oman to man our booth. It is a joint effort between the embassy and UNISSA.

“I am also really honoured that as an embassy, we are able to make people-to-people connections. We are the only two Sultanates in the world and we always join hands. Brunei is also taking part in a book fair in Oman at present, highlighting the cultural exchange between the two countries,” he added.

A young avid reader, Danial Aiman, expressed excitement about the fair saying, “I visited a similar fair last year. I am trying to find the latest Harry Potter story books this year.”

A total of 97 booths have been set up, with 45 entries from nine government publishers, 19 book stores, two computer shops and 11 overseas participants including the UAE, Jordan, Sultanate of Oman, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

There was also a prize presentation for the fast-selling book written by State Mufti Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz (Dr) Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, and the unveiling of 18 new books.

The 10-day book festival, which kicked off on February 26, will be filled with numerous activities to enliven it.