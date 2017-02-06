BMW cements ties with beach event

| Fizah HAB |

LOOKING to strengthen ties, 60 BMW Brunei members and their families yesterday attended the Association of Brunei Bavarian Motor Work (BMW) gathering for the first time at Seri Kenangan Beach in Tutong.

Various activities were lined up for the day, including live band performances by local bands and recreational games. Additionally, a special exhibition showcased 40 BMWs dating back to the ’80s right up until present day models.

Speaking to the Bulletin, BMW committee member Mohd Nur Sham bin Haji Abdullah Sani explained that this year’s theme, ‘Families,’ hopes to bring loved ones together.

It also allows BMW members the opportunity to exchange views on BMW vehicles, have their vehicles checked by BMW experts who too are members, and give new members the chance to register into the club.

The gathering later saw the presentation of a token of appreciation by BMW representative Pengiran Mohd Azmi bin Pengiran Mad Daud to QAF Auto Sdn Bhd representative Ishak bin Haji Abang.