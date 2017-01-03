Bird Singing Competition in Kg Belimbing

| Ina Matzin |

A BIRD Singing Competition was held recently in Kampong Belimbing as the New Year dawned, with the residents of Kampong Belimbing and Kampong Subok taking part in the popular event.

Some 30 participants took part in the competition that was organised by the Kampong Belimbing Village Consultative Council.

The competition was divided into three sections – ‘Murai Batu Kepala Putih’, ‘Murai Batu Kelapa Hitam’ and ‘Kelajiau’.

Prizes were presented to the winners by the Village Head of Kampong Belimbing, Haji Gapor @ Haji Mohd Daud bin Karim.

This event was organised as part of the Sales Festival and Family Day of Kampong Belimbing, with many fun activities held for all, including senior citizens.