Big stage awaits UBD, Sutera Memento troupe

| Aziz Idris |

STUDENTS from the Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) Theatre and Drama Studies alongside members of the Sutera Memento, a local theatre company, will soon step into the spotlight of the 10th Asia Pacific Bureau (APB) Theatre Schools Festival to deliver their acting chops to an international audience.

The 10th APB Theatre Schools Festival, hosted by the Shanghai Theatre Academy in China will start from June 3-9.

This was revealed yesterday by Sutera Memento CEO and founder Hajah Kartini Dewi binti Abdullah and Low Kok Wai, a lecturer from the Drama and Theatre Studies, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) of UBD, on the sidelines of the first Brunei-style musical ‘After All’ held at the International Convention Centre (ICC).

The musical showcased a double bill of two, one-hour plays – ‘Emily’ and ‘Untitled,’ with a reported 70 per cent of tickets sold.

Sutera Memento is a start-up local theatre company founded as part of a business incubation programme at UBD.

The play marked the soft-launch of the local theatre company, and its success was through support from incubation student-pruners at FASS. It also marks the first and largest local performing arts production involving over 30 local talents and UBD students.

More than 20 theatre schools and academies from Asean, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh have been invited to perform at the Asian-Pacific Bureau Theatre Festival 2017.

“This will be a test (for the performers) as we have always received good reviews from the local audiences. I am confident we will receive above average reviews from an even wider audience,” Low said.

Meanwhile, Hajah Kartini Dewi was delighted with the “very encouraging” number of seats filled at yesterday’s play, despite the school holidays – where most people are travelling abroad.

Embedded with an original Bruneian twist, ‘Emily’ tells the story of a strong-willed Kebaya-clad woman of Babu- Nyonya descent who encounters heartbreaks and struggles in her quest for joy and triumph.

Meanwhile, ‘Untitled’ depicts the lives of three struggling performers chasing their passion in the “underground,” and the trials and tribulations faced in attempting to realise their dreams.

Both plays are bilingual (Malay and English), where performers incorporate local slangs and improvised dialogues. Coupled with the powerful acting, the audience was won over.

Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei members, Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM) officials, UBD lecturers and students also attended the event.