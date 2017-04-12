BIG, DST showcase services, capabilities at IDECS 2017

| Lyna Mohamad |

BRUNEI Darussalam was recently represented at the inaugural International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2017, by local telecommunications providers Brunei International Gateway (BIG) and DST Sdn Berhad (DST).

Held at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching, Sarawak, the two-day event was attended by over 1,000 delegates from the Asean region.

Both BIG and DST took the opportunity of this international platform to showcase their respective services, namely the Access broadband leased lines which include International Private Leased Circuits (IPLC), International Ethernet Private Lines (IEPL), IP Transit and Data Co-location.

Currently a local telecommunications and digital content provider in Brunei Darussalam, Intra-Asia and the Trans-Pacific, BIG provides wholesale bandwidth through fibre optic submarine cable systems, offering extended connectivity and network diversity between the commercial centres of Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.

DST, meanwhile, is the leading info-telecommunications provider in Brunei Darussalam, providing a 4G mobile network for local users in addition to a range of enterprise-grade solutions. These include data co-location hosting services, secure point-to-point leased lines for both domestic and international connections, and direct Internet access (DIA).